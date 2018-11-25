Fort St John Flyers win over Falher Pirates

FALHER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Flyers had a successful game as they won over the Falher Pirates on Saturday in Falher.

In period one, it was a tough start for the Flyers as the Pirates scored a goal on them at 6:20 into the game.

The Flyers did manage to come around as Adam Horst with an assist by Jeff Shipton scored in a power play, at 8:50 left in the period, making the score tied at 1-1.

Then with 3:51 left in the opening frame, the Pirates broke the tie by scoring in the net making it 2-1 over the Flyers.

In the second period, the Flyers would re-bound as Reid Campbell shot one into the net at 20 seconds into the period on a power play with a double assist by Jeff Shipton and Rick Cleaver. This would make the score tied at two apiece.

Then at 8:46 into the frame, Tanner LaSann shot the puck into the net with a feed from Steven Fast and Robbie Sidhu making it a 3-2 lead for the Flyers.

But at 58 seconds later, the Pirates scored on the Flyers making the score tied at 3-3.

They would head into the third period tied at three apiece.

At 2:21 into the third, the tie was broken as Adam Horst shot the puck into the net with a double assist by Rick Cleaver and Joey Massingham making it a 4-3 lead over the Pirates.

Then with 59 seconds left in the game, Robbie Sidhu scored one into the net with a feed from Tanner LaSann and Brandon Proil creaming the Pirates 5-3.

Up next for the Flyers, they will be home as they take on the Grande Prairie Athletics on November 30, followed by another home game on December 1 as they host the Falher Pirates. Both games start at 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.