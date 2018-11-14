3.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
News

Fort St. John gas prices remain high while other regions rates keep dropping

Tracy Teves
UPDATE – One gas station in Fort St. John dropped its price on Wednesday. Gateway Esso is at 139.9 compared to other stations that are still at 145.9 and 146.5.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While other regions have been seeing a reduction of their gas prices FSJ still remains higher than the rest.

After a recent conversation with Dan McTeague, Senior Petroleum Analyst for Gas Buddy, it is clear numbers are not adding up as to why FSJ’s gas prices remain so high when other regions continue to drop.

During the conversation, McTeague explains pricing fuel, as follows ” Wholesale price, also known as RACK price, plus taxes should be no more than 1.15 Litre, a 30 cent retail margin is pushing the envelope”

“Nowhere that I know of, available by road, that has these kinds of prices in Canada,” says McTeague “Consumers need to be aware they are paying 15 cents more a litre they would not have to do in any other circumstance or community.”

McTeague encourages stations to “be open with numbers, begin to demonstrate to motorists and drivers making money is one thing, gas stations should act more on the principles of competition instead of holding the price.”

More information on gasoline prices and trends can be viewed at http://www.gasbuddy.com

 

Tracy Teves
