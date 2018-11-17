-17.7 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 16, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Douglas and Shelley Gallinger, co-owners of Fort St. John Home Hardware Building Centre; flanked by Dan Tratensek and Dave Gowan of the North American Retail Hardware Association, sponsors of the award. Supplied Photo
Home News Fort St John Home Hardware Building Centre recognized as Community Leader
News

Fort St John Home Hardware Building Centre recognized as Community Leader

Scott Brooks

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, O.N. – The Fort St. John Home Hardware Building Centre recently received an award as a Community Leader at the Outstanding Retailer Awards.

Held in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Douglas and Shelley Gallinger, owners of Fort St. John Home Hardware, were on hand to receive the award.

The Gallinger’s say they are excited and thankful to receive this award.

“We are extremely excited to win this award and are proud to support our community. Thank you to our staff and customers for your continued support. Together we make a difference.”

The Outstanding Retailer Awards have recognized and honoured Canada’s best Home Improvement Retailing stores across Canada since 1992.

Advertisement
Previous articleHuskies to host Navigators on Saturday
Scott Brooks

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Hydro report says climate change events cause worse storms, more outages

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A report from BC Hydro says despite soaring numbers of powerful storms or wildfires that cause...
Read more
News

Fort St. John RCMP looking to return lost money

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return lost money to the rightful...
Read more
Arts & Culture

North Peace Cultural Centre receives grant for renovations

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Cultural Centre has received a grant for $170,000 for a renovation...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Fort St. John RCMP looking to return lost money

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return lost money to the rightful owner. On June 14, 2018, a...

Flyers to host Dawson Creek Canucks

North Peace Cultural Centre receives grant for renovations

After School Homework Help Program coming to Fort St. John

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.