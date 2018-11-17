Fort St John Home Hardware Building Centre recognized as Community Leader

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, O.N. – The Fort St. John Home Hardware Building Centre recently received an award as a Community Leader at the Outstanding Retailer Awards.

Held in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Douglas and Shelley Gallinger, owners of Fort St. John Home Hardware, were on hand to receive the award.

The Gallinger’s say they are excited and thankful to receive this award.

“We are extremely excited to win this award and are proud to support our community. Thank you to our staff and customers for your continued support. Together we make a difference.”

The Outstanding Retailer Awards have recognized and honoured Canada’s best Home Improvement Retailing stores across Canada since 1992.