Fort St John Huskies beat North Peace Navigators 3-1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies had a great game Saturday night as they hosted the North Peace Navigators.

In the first period, things started a bit sloppy as both teams battled for control of the puck.

Eventually, the Huskies would gain control making three shots on goal within the first five minutes of play. Shots on goal would remain pretty close throughout the opening frame.

A 9:19 left in the period, a timeout was called as both teams needed to make some strategic decisions.

The Huskies typically kept the play down in the Navigators zone for the remainder of the period.

Another timeout was called at 2:31 as both teams still did not have a score.

Then with less than a minute of play, the Navigators attempted to score, but it failed as Jonathan Bateman blocked the shot.

In the end, the period remained scoreless with 14-5 shots on goal for the Huskies.

In period two, things got tense as both teams were hungry for a goal.

The Huskies would continue to make shots on goal in hopes of getting a point.

With the tension rising, a bit of a scuffle broke out, at 7:53 into the period, in front of the Navigators net. Aiden Craig-Steele was given a two-minute penalty for slashing.

Then at 9:12 remaining in the second, Geoff Dick would make a goal with a feed from Gary Loewen and Duncan Ross, making the score 1-0. This would be the only score earned in the second frame.

In period three, things would get interesting as the Navigators evened the score at one apiece.

But the tie would not last as Alex Nimmo would send one into the net 32 seconds following the Navigators score, with Aiden Craig-Steele and Jacob Lang making the assist.

At 6:38 left in the game, there was another scuffle at the Navigators net with Duncan Ross receiving a two-minute penalty for interference.

Then with 1:59 left in the game, Jacob Lang made a goal with a double assist by Nolan Legace and Duncan Ross.

The Huskies won the game 3-1 over the Navigators.

Huskies coach, Todd Alexander, says the team played one of the best games so far this season.

“Tonight we played about as smart as we played all year. It was really good; it was very technically sound.”

The Huskies will continue their series with the Navigators today (Sunday) at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 1:00 p.m.