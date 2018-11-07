Fort St. John Legion set to honour veterans this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Sunday the Royal Canadian Legion in Fort St. John is inviting everyone to come and gather to remember fallen veterans and their comrades.

As of Wednesday, the Poppy Campaign has raised $28,000 out of the $45,000 fundraising goal. The public is welcomed to participate in the Sunday’s events starting with the Parade at 10 am and ending at the Cenotaph where the Flags March will be at 10:45 am.

The Remembrance Service will to start after the Flags March inside the Legion where the seating is on a first come, first serve basis as it is a smaller space. The public is encouraged after the service to socialize and interact with the communities Veterans and Legion members.

The Legion will also celebrate the Bells of Peace at 5:01 p.m. on Sunday. On 11 November 1918, many communities across the world celebrated the Armistice which ended the hostilities of the First World War by ringing bells. The Bells of Peace commemorates 100 years of the end of WW1.