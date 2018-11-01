-3 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Tristen Nielsen has been acquired by the Vancouver Giants. Photo by Candice Ward/Calgary Hitmen
Fort St. John native Tristen Nielsen Joins Vancouver Giants

Scott Brooks
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Vancouver Giants have acquired 2000-born forward Tristen Neilson from the Calgary Hitmen.

Nielson, of Fort St. John, was traded in exchange for 1999-born forward James Malm and a conditional 2020 draft pick.

Originally selected by the Hitmen in the first round of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Nielsen, a center, joins the Giants after appearing in 106 career games with the Calgary Hitmen.

Last season, Nielsen notched 19 goals along with 16 assists for 35 points along with 13 penalty minutes in 49 games.

For his career, Nielsen has registered 23 goals and 20 assists for 43 points.

In 2016, Nielsen represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. He posted four goals in six games for Canada White. In 2015, he captured a silver medal with Canada Under-16 at the Youth Olympic Games. Giants head coach Michael Dyck was an assistant coach on that staff.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said, “We’re looking forward to welcoming Tristen to the Vancouver Giants organization. He brings a versatile skill-set and strong character into our dressing room, and we know he’ll fit in well with our group.”

Nielsen will join his new Giants teammates in time for their next game which takes place on Saturday, November 3rd at home against Kamloops.

Scott Brooks
