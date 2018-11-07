Fort St John RCMP investigate a suspicious circumstance near Wonowon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is currently investigating a suspicious circumstance that took place at the Esso in Wonowon, B.C. between 9:00 p.m. and 9:25 p.m. on November 4th, 2018.

Police are requesting that anyone who saw a dark blue pickup truck with a black canopy in the area or has dash camera footage of the pickup truck, to contact the Fort St. John RCMP.

The RCMP have not provided any information about what happened in the incident, only to say their investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

If you or someone you know has any information surrounding this incident, you can call the Fort St John RCMP detachment at 250-787-8100. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.