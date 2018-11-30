Fort St. John RCMP looking to return lost money found near the Totem Mall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return lost money to the rightful owner.

On November 7, 2018, a Good Samaritan attended the Fort St John RCMP Detachment to report that they found a large amount of cash on the ground near the Totem Mall.

Police say the person who lost the money will have to state the correct number by denominations and amount.

If the cash remains unclaimed, it will be returned to the finder on February 7, 2019.

Police are asking anyone who may have lost this cash to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 quoting the file number 2018-11362.