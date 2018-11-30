-0.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 29, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Flickr Creative Commons photo
Home News Fort St. John RCMP looking to return lost money found near the...
News

Fort St. John RCMP looking to return lost money found near the Totem Mall

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return lost money to the rightful owner.

On November 7, 2018, a Good Samaritan attended the Fort St John RCMP Detachment to report that they found a large amount of cash on the ground near the Totem Mall.

Police say the person who lost the money will have to state the correct number by denominations and amount.

- Advertisement -

If the cash remains unclaimed, it will be returned to the finder on February 7, 2019.

Police are asking anyone who may have lost this cash to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 quoting the file number 2018-11362.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleHuskies Player of the Week: Cooper Willms
Next articleLots of sports action for the NPSS Grizzlies this week

RECENT STORIES

News

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt throughout the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A 4.2 or 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt all around the B.C. Peace Thursday...
Read more
News

Understanding the new cannabis legislation as it pertains to youth

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP is reminding parents and youth about the rules regarding...
Read more
News

City of Fort St. John – Toys for Tickets Campaign

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Parking meter violation tickets can be brought to City Hall and paid for by...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Cooper Willms

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #21 forward Cooper Willms. Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be...

City of Fort St. John – Toys for Tickets Campaign

First Nations will share gaming revenue to support self government

Fort St John Flyers to host two home games this weekend

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.