News

Fort St. John RCMP looking to return lost money

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return lost money to the rightful owner.

On June 14, 2018, a Good Samaritan attended the RCMP Detachment to advise that they found an unusual amount of money on the ground near “The Butcher Block”.

Police say the person who lost the money will have to state the correct number by denominations and amount.

If the cash remains unclaimed, it will be returned to the finder on December, 21.

Police are asking anyone who may have lost this cash to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 quoting the file number 2018-5825.

