Fort St John RCMP remind drivers to make way for emergency vehicles
News

Fort St John RCMP remind drivers to make way for emergency vehicles

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are reminding drivers to make way for emergency vehicles.

The RCMP, in a release, state that when you share the road with these same emergency vehicles, your driving attention can be the difference of keeping everyone on the road safe and keeping the emergency service workers safe as they respond to a need for help.

As Fort St John enters into the snowy, icy driving season, the RCMP wishes to remind the public that the driver’s cooperation on the road keeps everyone safe, and you from being eligible for a ticket.

Police say, if you are approached by an emergency vehicle with an audible siren and flashing emergency lights unless otherwise directed by a peace officer, the driver must yield the right of way and immediately pull over to the curb or shoulder, stop and remain in that position until the emergency vehicle has passed.

The penalty under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield for an emergency vehicle is $109 plus three penalty points.

If you come upon an emergency vehicle that is stopped with emergency lights activated, you must slow down and change lanes if possible.

This includes stopped police vehicles, ambulances, fire vehicles, commercial safety and enforcement vehicles, transportation inspectors, park rangers or conservation officers and tow trucks.

For more information on emergency vehicles and associated fines, you can visit the Fort St. John RCMP website.

Previous articleCity hosts Festival Design workshop
Scott Brooks

