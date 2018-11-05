Fort St. John receives over 29 cm of snow during weekend storm

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Airport received 29 cm of snow this weekend.

A Pacific front moved into the region Saturday night bring 4.6 cm of snow, then another 24.4 cm on Sunday. In Dawson Creek, they only received more than 18 cm of snow.

The heavy snow has caused School District 60 to cancel buses on Monday. Schools will remain open. SD59 has also cancelled buses in Dawson Creek, but at the moment buses are still running Chetwynd.

Highways in the B.C. Peace are listed as snow covered with slippery sections. Motorists are advised to visit www.drivebc.ca. Before heading out on local highways.

For the rest of the day, the region could see some light flurries with the wind up to 15 km/h. The temperature will feel more like minus 14.

