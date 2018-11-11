-4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, November 11, 2018
Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph. Photo By Scott Brooks
News

Fort St. John remembers with Remembrance Day service

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Many gathered at the Fort St. John Legion for Remembrance Day ceremonies on Sunday, to pay their respects to those that have served.

A silent Remembrance Day parade marched from the Legion to City Hall and back again, in honour of those lost and to those that continue to serve in the line of duty.

Following the parade, a brief ceremony was held at the Cenotaph with speeches made by dignitaries highlighting the importance of remembering those that served to ensure Canada’s freedom.

This Remembrance Day was unique as it marked 100 years since Armistice was signed, officially ending World War One. A moment of silence was given to reflect on this milestone.

After a ceremony at the Cenotaph, the service continued inside the Legion. It included speeches made by dignitaries, a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. and the laying of the wreaths. The service was followed by a coffee social.

The Legion will be serving turkey dinner at 6:00 p.m. for $10.00 per person. All ages are welcome to attend.

 

Scott Brooks
