FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The game between the Fort St. John Flyers and the Grimshaw Huskies has been rescheduled.

The game in Grimshaw, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 17, was cancelled due to a travel advisory for freezing rain.

The new date for the Flyers and Huskies game is now scheduled for January 22, 2019, in Grimshaw.