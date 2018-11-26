-5.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 26, 2018
News

Freezing rain causes School Bus cancellations

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has cancelled all school buses for Monday due to poor road conditions.

Freezing rain has started to fall in the B.C. Peace causing the District to cancel school buses.  Schools are still open.  In the South Peace, SD59 has cancelled all routes due to the freezing rain.

Overnight a warm front moved into the B.C. Peace bringing with it freezing rain in the B.C. Peace.  The rain could continue until Monday afternoon when the front moves into Alberta.

For more on the freezing rain, click here.

