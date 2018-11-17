Freezing Rain causes travel advisory to be issued

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A travel advisory has been issued for all highways in the B.C. Peace.

Heavy freezing rain has been falling for most of the afternoon making area roads and highways extremely slippery. There are several reports on social media of vehicles in the ditch.

The freezing rain warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and Northwest Alberta. Yellowhead Road and Bridge posted on Instagram that “Be sure to drive with caution and give extra stopping space to the vehicles in front of you”

For more information on roads in the B.C. Peace, visit www.drivebc.ca and in Alberta, visit 511.alberta.ca