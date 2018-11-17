-18.2 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, November 17, 2018
News

Freezing rain expected Saturday afternoon in the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the B.C. Peace as the region could see freezing rain Saturday afternoon.

The weather statement says a warm front will approach Northeast B.C. Saturday afternoon and bring warm air with it.  The warm air should start late in the afternoon but should end overnight as temperatures at the surface rise to above freezing.

Environment Canada says the high temperature on Saturday will reach minus two but will increase overnight as the high on Sunday is supposed to be plus six.  It could be even warming on Monday. The high is expected to reach plus 10.

Before heading out on local roads, make sure to check the latest road conditions at www.drivebc.ca.

Below is a full copy of the special weather statement:

Issued at 2018-11-17 12:37 UTC by Environment Canada:
Special weather statement issued for:
B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:
Freezing rain possible late this afternoon and tonight.

A warm front is forecast to approach northeastern BC this afternoon. Warm air aloft overriding the cold air near the surface may produce areas of freezing rain over the BC Peace River region starting late this afternoon. The risk of freezing rain should end overnight as surface temperatures rise to above freezing behind the front.

Should freezing rain occur, surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous articleFSJ city council approves grant to Peace Country River Rats
Adam Reaburn

