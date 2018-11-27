-2.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 27, 2018
LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

News

Freezing Rain Warning Alert continues in FSJ

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The freezing rain weather warning alert continues in FSJ via Environment Canada.

Please use caution while travelling on roadways as driving conditions will be dangerous.

Notice from The Weather Network as follows;

Issued at 09:35 Tuesday 27 November 2018
Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

A Pacific warm front is bringing areas of freezing rain to the Peace River region today. Freezing rain near the Rockies this morning will gradually spread eastward. The freezing rain is expected to become mixed with snow or change to rain late this afternoon as the temperatures rise.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Tracy Teves
