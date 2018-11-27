Freezing Rain Warning Alert continues in FSJ

- Advertisement -

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

A Pacific warm front is bringing areas of freezing rain to the Peace River region today. Freezing rain near the Rockies this morning will gradually spread eastward. The freezing rain is expected to become mixed with snow or change to rain late this afternoon as the temperatures rise.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

