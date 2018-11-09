Freezing Rain warning issued for Highway 43 to Edmonton

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Freezing rain warnings are in place along Highway 43 from the B.C. Alberta border to Edmonton.

A band of freezing rain is developing early this morning in the Grande Prairie and Whitecourt regions and will track southeastward towards Edmonton and surrounding areas. The freezing rain will end this afternoon.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Warnings

4:45 AM MST Friday 09 November 2018

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt

Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley

Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace

M.D. of Greenview near DeBolt

M.D. of Greenview near Little Smoky

M.D. of Greenview near O’Brien Prov. Park and Big Mtn Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Sturgeon Lake

M.D. of Greenview near Valleyview and New Fish Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Wapiti and Shuttler Flats Rec. Area

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet