-5.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 26, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Home News Freezing rain warning issued for the B.C. and Alberta Peace
NewsRegional

Freezing rain warning issued for the B.C. and Alberta Peace

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  A warm front will move through Northeast B.C. today bringing with it freezing rain.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing raining warning for the B.C. Peace and Alberta Peace.  The rain could start this morning in the B.C. Peace before the front moves into Alberta.

For updated highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca or if your travelling to Alberta, use 511.alberta.ca

- Advertisement -

See the full warnings for the B.C. Peace and Alberta Peace below.

2:04 AM PST Monday 26 November 2018
Freezing rain warning in effect for:

  • B.C. North Peace River
  • B.C. South Peace River

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

A warm front moving through northeastern British Columbia this morning is bringing with it an area of freezing rain.

The freezing rain will continue until this afternoon when the front moves into Alberta.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

4:50 AM MST Monday 26 November 2018
Freezing rain warning in effect for:

  • Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt
  • Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley
  • Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace
  • M.D. of Greenview near DeBolt
  • M.D. of Greenview near Little Smoky
  • M.D. of Greenview near O’Brien Prov. Park and Big Mtn Creek
  • M.D. of Greenview near Sturgeon Lake
  • M.D. of Greenview near Valleyview and New Fish Creek
  • M.D. of Greenview near Wapiti and Shuttler Flats Rec. Area

Freezing rain is expected today.

A low pressure center is forecast to develop over northeastern British Columbia this morning bringing with it an area of freezing rain. Freezing rain will develop in Peace Country later this morning and progress northward throughout the afternoon. The area of freezing rain will move into the Northwest Territories tonight.

Freezing rain warnings may need to be expanded as confidence in the track of the system increases.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleOilpatch share buybacks drive record high totals on the Toronto Stock Exchange
Next articleFreezing rain causes School Bus cancellations

RECENT STORIES

News

Freezing rain causes School Bus cancellations

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has cancelled all school buses for Monday due to poor road...
Read more
Canadian Press

Oilpatch share buybacks drive record high totals on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Canadian oil and gas companies finding little love in the stock market are repurchasing their neglected...
Read more
News

Dawson Creek RCMP searching for Break Enter & Theft suspects

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP responded to an alarm activation at the DC Gold Brick Jewelers Store located...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Huskies fall short to Kings

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies fell short as they played host to the JDA Kings on Saturday at the...

Huskies win on the road against Fairview Flyers

Trackers beat Warriors at home game on Friday

Inconnu Swim club to host Sadownik Memorial

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.