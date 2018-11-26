Freezing rain warning issued for the B.C. and Alberta Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A warm front will move through Northeast B.C. today bringing with it freezing rain.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing raining warning for the B.C. Peace and Alberta Peace. The rain could start this morning in the B.C. Peace before the front moves into Alberta.

For updated highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca or if your travelling to Alberta, use 511.alberta.ca

See the full warnings for the B.C. Peace and Alberta Peace below.

2:04 AM PST Monday 26 November 2018

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

A warm front moving through northeastern British Columbia this morning is bringing with it an area of freezing rain.

The freezing rain will continue until this afternoon when the front moves into Alberta.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

4:50 AM MST Monday 26 November 2018

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt

Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley

Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace

M.D. of Greenview near DeBolt

M.D. of Greenview near Little Smoky

M.D. of Greenview near O’Brien Prov. Park and Big Mtn Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Sturgeon Lake

M.D. of Greenview near Valleyview and New Fish Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Wapiti and Shuttler Flats Rec. Area

Freezing rain is expected today.

A low pressure center is forecast to develop over northeastern British Columbia this morning bringing with it an area of freezing rain. Freezing rain will develop in Peace Country later this morning and progress northward throughout the afternoon. The area of freezing rain will move into the Northwest Territories tonight.

Freezing rain warnings may need to be expanded as confidence in the track of the system increases.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.