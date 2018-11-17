-10.3 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, November 17, 2018
NewsRegional

Freezing rain warning issued for the B.C. Peace and Northwest Alberta

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has now issued a freezing rain warning for the B.C. Peace and most of Northwest Alberta.

Freezing rain will fall late this afternoon and evening over portions of the B.C. Peace River district as warm air overrides the sub-zero surface air. The threat of freezing rain will diminish this evening as temperatures rise above freezing and the area of precipitation moves into Alberta.

Before you head on out on local highways, make sure to check www.drivebc.ca for the latest road conditions in B.C.  For Alberta highway conditions, visit 511.alberta.ca

Here is the warning for the B.C. Peace:

9:48 AM PST Saturday 17 November 2018
Freezing rain warning in effect for:

  • B.C. North Peace River
  • B.C. South Peace River

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Freezing rain will fall late this afternoon and evening over portions of the B.C. Peace River district as warm air overrides the sub-zero surface air. The threat of freezing rain will diminish this evening as temperatures rise above freezing and the area of precipitation moves into Alberta.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

10:31 AM MST Saturday 17 November 2018
Freezing rain warning in effect for:

  • Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt
  • Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley
  • Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace
  • M.D. of Greenview near DeBolt
  • M.D. of Greenview near Little Smoky
  • M.D. of Greenview near O’Brien Prov. Park and Big Mtn Creek
  • M.D. of Greenview near Sturgeon Lake
  • M.D. of Greenview near Valleyview and New Fish Creek
  • M.D. of Greenview near Wapiti and Shuttler Flats Rec. Area

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

An area of freezing rain will develop over the British Columbia Peace River district this afternoon before moving into Alberta early this evening. This freezing rain is forecast to impact communities between Rainbow Lake and Hinton before moving to the southeast tonight. Freezing rain warnings may be expanded as the system develops.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

Previous articleFort St John Flyers fall to Dawson Creek Canucks
Adam Reaburn

