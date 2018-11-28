1.1 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
News FSJ Chamber of Commerce holding Board of Directors Election
News

FSJ Chamber of Commerce holding Board of Directors Election

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is holding their Board of Directors Election for a two-year term starting in the 2018-2019 term.

A total of eight positions are open for election this term, with a total of 12 candidates in the running.

Positions include President, Vice President, Treasurer, and Directors.

Here is a list of the candidates:

  • Russ Beerling – Incumbent
  • Jesse Braun – Incumbent
  • Paula Felix
  • Eric Ferguson
  • Amy Forsythe – Incumbent
  • Chuck Fowler – Incumbent
  • Waneta Henderson
  • Kevin Jolly
  • Ramona McDonald – Incumbent
  • Shelly Sorensen 
  • Nelson Stowe – Incumbent 
  • Julie Ziebart – Incumbent

Earlier this month, Executive Director Lilia Hansen announced that she would be retiring from the Chamber. It will be up to the new Board of Directors to appoint the next Executive Director once the term commences on December 11, 2018.

The election ballots must be returned to the Chamber of Commerce by midnight on November 30, 2018.

Ballots can be submitted, in confidence at info@fsjchamber.com or fax to 250-785-6050.

For more information, you can visit the Chamber’s website at fsjchamber.com

Scott Brooks
