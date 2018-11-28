FSJ Chamber of Commerce holding Board of Directors Election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is holding their Board of Directors Election for a two-year term starting in the 2018-2019 term.

A total of eight positions are open for election this term, with a total of 12 candidates in the running.

Positions include President, Vice President, Treasurer, and Directors.

Here is a list of the candidates:

Russ Beerling – Incumbent

Jesse Braun – Incumbent

Paula Felix

Eric Ferguson

Amy Forsythe – Incumbent

Chuck Fowler – Incumbent

Waneta Henderson

Kevin Jolly

Ramona McDonald – Incumbent

Shelly Sorensen

Nelson Stowe – Incumbent

Julie Ziebart – Incumbent

Earlier this month, Executive Director Lilia Hansen announced that she would be retiring from the Chamber. It will be up to the new Board of Directors to appoint the next Executive Director once the term commences on December 11, 2018.

The election ballots must be returned to the Chamber of Commerce by midnight on November 30, 2018.

Ballots can be submitted, in confidence at info@fsjchamber. com or fax to 250-785-6050.

For more information, you can visit the Chamber’s website at fsjchamber.com