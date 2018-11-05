FSJ Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for new Board of Director

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is seeking a qualified member of the chamber to serve a two-year term on the Board of Directors starting in the 2018/2019 year.

Benefits to serving as a Director, are to hold a leadership role in the community, creating new ideas that will affect the Fort St. John region and the opportunity to attract new and sustainable businesses.

Duties as the candidate include attending monthly meetings, be a member of at least one committee and attending chamber functions such as mixers, luncheons and special events.

Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization comprised of businesses, professionals, residents and community groups working together to ensure a healthy economic and socio-economic base to benefit the entire community.

If you are interested in making a nomination or entering your name, call the office at 250.785.6037 or Email info@fsjchamber.com

Advertisement

You can also visit their website; https://fsjchamber.com/