FSJ Chamber of Commerce to host Winter City Strategies luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a luncheon on incorporating winter activities within the city.

The keynote speaker is Urban Systems that will be discussing Winter City Strategies – Embracing The Winter Community We Live In.

Fort St. John joins the North American Winter City movement in continuing to examine the opportunities and impacts of winter in the planning and development of the community which lead to an increased quality of life.

Last year, the City had engaged with Urban Systems to lead an action-oriented project that focused on expanding the winter city movement in Fort St. John by coming together and identifying opportunities, projects, and interventions that can enhance the winter experience in the community.

Anyone that is interested in learning more about the project is welcomed to attend.

The luncheon is open to the public and will be taking place on November 20 at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

To register, you can visit the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce website or by calling 250-785-6037.