-12.9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News FSJ Chamber of Commerce to host Winter City Strategies luncheon
News

FSJ Chamber of Commerce to host Winter City Strategies luncheon

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a luncheon on incorporating winter activities within the city.

The keynote speaker is Urban Systems that will be discussing Winter City Strategies – Embracing The Winter Community We Live In.

Fort St. John joins the North American Winter City movement in continuing to examine the opportunities and impacts of winter in the planning and development of the community which lead to an increased quality of life.

Last year, the City had engaged with Urban Systems to lead an action-oriented project that focused on expanding the winter city movement in Fort St. John by coming together and identifying opportunities, projects, and interventions that can enhance the winter experience in the community.

Anyone that is interested in learning more about the project is welcomed to attend.

Advertisement

The luncheon is open to the public and will be taking place on November 20 at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

To register, you can visit the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce website or by calling 250-785-6037.

Previous articlePipeline blast forces FortisBC to the open market for natural gas supply
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Pipeline blast forces FortisBC to the open market for natural gas supply

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - FortisBC is looking at several options to boost its stock of natural gas in an effort to...
Read more
News

Fort St. John Legion set to honour veterans this Sunday

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Sunday the Royal Canadian Legion in Fort St. John is inviting everyone to...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP investigate a suspicious circumstance near Wonowon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP is currently investigating a suspicious circumstance that took place at...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Fort St John RCMP investigate a suspicious circumstance near Wonowon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP is currently investigating a suspicious circumstance that took place at the Esso in Wonowon, B.C....

Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

Countries call on Facebook CEO to appear at hearing in London

NLC receives funding for new trades equipment

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.