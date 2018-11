FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John city council has approved a grant to the Peace Country River Rats to help host the 2019 World Jet Boat Race Championships.

Peace Country River Rats had requested that the city funds the race with a $2,500 grant.

Council has passed a motion to fund the full amount requested by the group.

This funding will help alleviate the cost associated with the hosting of the race.

The 2019 World Jet Boat Race will be coming to the Peace on July 10 to 21, 2019.