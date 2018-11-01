-3 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Sports FSJ Curling Club to postpone this weekend's Open-spiel
Sports

FSJ Curling Club to postpone this weekend’s Open-spiel

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club will be postponing the Open-spiel that was scheduled for this Saturday, November 3.

Trudy Mitchell, General Manager of the FSJ Curling Club says registration numbers are low.

“It doesn’t look very promising for our opening-speil, we don’t have any teams signed up”, said Mitchell.

Mitchell feels the delay in the season may have something to do with the low registration numbers for the open-speil.

“Because we had got started late, and people have just put out their fees for the leagues, I can see them not wanting to go and spending more money on a bonspiel as it is still very early in the season”, said Mitchell.

Mitchell says the Tour-spiel is happening on November 9, 10 & 11 at the Fort St. John Curling Club, as part of the North-East Curling Tour.

For more information about events happening at the curling club, you can visit http://www.fsjcurling.com/  

Scott Brooks
