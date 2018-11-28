2.2 C
Cash, drugs and cellphone seized by police. Photo by ALERT/RCMP
News

FSJ RCMP Controlled Drug and Substance Act room can move forward

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – FSJ RCMP have been rewarded financial assistance to contract ‘S. Young Enterprises Ltd’ by City Council to move ahead with building a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) Room.

During a safety audit that took place in 2016 by the Safety Branch of the RCMP, the need for the addition of a (CDSA) room to the RCMP building was determined. The danger to public health associated with controlled substances is known.

This project will upgrade an existing storage area that is located at the RCMP building. Adding a large capacity ventilation system, the room will be able to be kept at negative pressure and will include a viewing area to ensure the safety of the personnel working inside.

The $87,760 for this project will be funded through the Peace River Agreement C2
Capital funds. The RCMP will contribute 50% of the Capital cost through reimbursement once the project is completed in accordance with the Occupancy Agreement.

 

