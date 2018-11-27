Glacier Glass Peewee Predators bring home gold at Wickfest

CALGARY, A.B. – The Glacier Glass Peewee Predators brought home gold after a successful weekend at Wickfest.

The Peewee Predators kicked off Wickfest with an undeniable 7-1 victory over Parkland. Player of the game was Morgan La-Fleur Hamann.

In game two at Wickfest, the Peewee Predators ended their game at a 3-3 deadlock. Player of the game was Staysha Hiebert.

Then with game three, the Predators would sweep the round as they beat the Calgary Inferno 13-0. Makenna Lloyd-Howe was named the player of the game. This win would move them along to compete in the gold medal finals.

In the gold medal finals, the Peewee Predators faced the Warman Wildcats. The Predators would end up winning over the Wildcats 3-0.

Camryn Ollenberger was named the player of the game for her unshakable performance and game-winning goal.

The Peewee Predators would bring the gold home after a successful weekend at Wickfest.