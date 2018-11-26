-0.2 C
News

Gofundme account for Eric Stutzman surpassed goal in three days

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Gofundme account set up for local resident Eric Stutzman has surpassed its goal of $20,000 in three days.

Stutzman is currently in Vancouver General Hospital as he was airlifted from Prince George and previous to that from FSJ. He was moved to the different locations as he would receive the additional care he was needing as his illnesses progressed.

Stutzman was diagnosed with leukemia and then contracted the H1N1 influenza and a bacterial infection, to make matters worse Stutzman got pneumonia.

Stutzman is still isolated in ICU, as he is still sedated and intubated to rest his body. The influenza and bacterial infection are now gone, yet his lungs are inflamed and the pneumonia and leukemia are still a very real situation.

The Gofundme account was set up Thursday, November 22nd by eldest daughter Kylee Stutzman and by Monday, November 26th, 2018 they had reached their $20,000 goal.

‘People have been amazing! If money could buy health, Eric would be healthy now’ said Karen Stutzman

The goal has now been increased to $25,000 as the outlook on the outcome is still unknown at this time and we are aware Stutzman was the breadwinner for the family.

To get to the Gofundme account CLICK HERE

