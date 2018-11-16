-19.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 16, 2018
News

Government invests in the Alaska Highway

Tracy Teves

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Four contracts were awarded for maintenance and construction work along the Alaska Highway.

Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, made the announcement on November 15, 2018. These improvements will give the community access to a more reliable, safer and modern roadway with improved circulation.

Areas that will be improved are a 33-kilometre portion of the highway, receiving bituminous surface treatment to asphalt, replacing a culvert in the Townsend Creek area, improving the Wonowon intersection by changing the road configuration and a new salt shed in Wonowon.

“Our government recognizes the importance of a safe, modern and reliable road infrastructure for the economic prosperity of the northern part of this region. The completion of these projects along the Alaska Highway highlights our commitment to providing safe infrastructure to Canadians.”

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough
Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility

For more information on this announcement CLICK HERE

 

Tracy Teves

