Grande Prairie RCMP arrest 19 men after prostitution sting

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested and charged 19 people in connection to prostitution

Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigation Section, Community Policing and General Duty members conducted a three-day enforcement operation this past week to address community concerns pertaining to sex activities in the downtown area.

A total of 19 men ranging in age from 23 to 69 years old were charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

“Workers in the sex trade industry represent a vulnerable sector of society. Many sex workers suffer from addiction, mental health issues, and were victimized prior to entering the sex trade and are exploited. Police will continue to work with partners such as the PACE Sexual Assault Centre that offers a First Time Offender Prostitution Awareness Program, to protect this vulnerable population”, said Superintendent Don McKenna, Officer in Charge of Grande Prairie Detachment.

Four of the males were also charged with additional offences including: possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, fail to comply, assault a police officer and resist arrest. A total of 34 charges were laid during this enforcement initiative.

This enforcement initiative is in line with Grande Prairie Detachment’s Crime Reduction Strategy. Members of Grande Prairie RCMP are committed to identifying those who are causing the most harm in our community and to targeting their illegal activities.

Grande Prairie RCMP are requesting the public to report suspicious persons, vehicles, and activities in their neighbourhoods. Please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through Apple or Google Play Store.