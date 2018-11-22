2.2 C
Grande Prasirie AB RCMP Missing Person release
News

Grande Prairie RCMP is seeking help locating missing teenager

Tracy Teves

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sedea Widow (14), was last seen in Grande Prairie, Alberta on November 21, 2018.

Widow is described as:

  • First Nations
  • 5’11″/ 120lbs
  • Brown hair with red ends (dyed).
  • Green eyes
  • Wearing black winter boots, medium blue jacket with fur trim, black pants.
  • Piercing in the nose.
- Advertisement -

RCMP are concerned for Widow’s well-being and would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com

