Grande Prairie RCMP is seeking help locating missing teenager

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sedea Widow (14), was last seen in Grande Prairie, Alberta on November 21, 2018.

Widow is described as:

First Nations

5’11″/ 120lbs

Brown hair with red ends (dyed).

Green eyes

Wearing black winter boots, medium blue jacket with fur trim, black pants.

Piercing in the nose.

RCMP are concerned for Widow’s well-being and would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com