Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing man travelling to Prince George

Adam Reaburn
Grande Prairie, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30 year old Cody Baskott.

He was last seen on November 7, 2018 in Grande Prairie, Alberta and possibly may be travelling to Prince George, BC.
Baskott is described as:

· Caucasian
· 5’8″/138 lbs
· Blonde hair
· Blue Eyes
· last seen wearing a black ball cap and a black hoody

There is a concern for Baskott’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com

