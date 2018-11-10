2.4 C
Grande Prairie RCMP seeking assistance in identifying recovered property

Tracy Teves
GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. – Rural RCMP execute search warrants and recover $50,000 of stolen property.

November 6, 2018, Grande Prairie Rural RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence inside the city limits of Grande Prairie.  On November 7, 2018, a second search warrant was executed on a storage locker in relation to the first search warrant.

As a result of both search warrants, RCMP recovered property in the approximate amount of $50,000.00.   Items recovered included; mail, personal identification, jewelry, tools and additional miscellaneous items.

RCMP are seeking assistance in identifying owners of the recovered property.  If you have any information about this incident or have been the victim of theft, or any other crime to please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment.  If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Rachel ROUSSELLE (30) is facing the following charges;

  • Two counts of Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000.
  • Two counts of Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
  • Possession of Schedule I.

Jordan Michael STAPARYK (21) is facing the following charges;

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
  • Two counts of Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
  • Possession of Schedule I.

 

Tracy Teves
