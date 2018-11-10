Hansen stepping down as Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lilia Hansen will be stepping down from the position as Executive Director for the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce.

Announced on Friday during Trev Talks, Hansen will be retiring from the Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber of Commerce President, Nelson Stowe says Hansen has done a remarkable job during her time serving the Chamber.

“First and foremost, I’d say Lilia has done a remarkable job with the chamber… we’ve all been so fortunate to have Lilia work with us”.

Among being a member of the Chamber for the past five years, Hansen is currently serving on the Fort St. John City council as a councillor, along with being a volunteer for various organizations within Fort St. John.

“I’m going to be staying in the community, I’m still passionate about the Chamber of Commerce and hope to still be invited and be involved in that and with mentorship,” said Hansen.

Hansen will continue to serve as Chamber of Commerce Executive Director until December 31, 2018.

To see the entire discussion on Trev Talks, you can watch it below:

