Help Donate to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hampers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army is starting to collect donations for their Christmas Hampers and with the need increasing, more hampers are needing to be filled.

The Christmas Hamper Campaign is open to anyone in the community to apply, yet unlike the Food Bank, there is an income matrix used to assess and prioritize the need. The Savation Army assesses household income vs expenses to determine the value of the hamper.

Applications for hampers have been available since Nov. 1 and are available until Nov. 30. Late applicants may still be issued a hamper, but it is not guaranteed. Last year 136 hampers were filled and this year the budget is for 150 hampers.

- Advertisement -

The Salvation Army is also seeking help to fill Children’s Hampers and make sure every child is able to experience the holiday spirit. For the children, last year 191 hampers were filled. Each child is given gifts that range in the price of $65-$80 which the parents are given wrapping paper to wrap the gifts and offer to their children for a real Christmas experience.

There is a very real need for specific toys and items for kids aged 8 – 17 years such as; Lego, drones, remote controlled cars, barbies, gift cards to Walmart (or other stores that sell youth clothing/toys), etc.

Donations can be dropped of at our Community & Family Services office, 10116 100 Ave. or by donating to Century 21’s 2nd annual Toy Drive.

Hampers are picked up at our Distribution Day, Wednesday, December 19th.