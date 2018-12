CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 29 is closed from Chetwynd and the Moberly Lake Road.

A collision has caused the closure and an estimated time of opening is not available as of 10:20 p.m. Friday.

The only detour is through Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

Drivebc.ca says the next update on the collision will be released at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 1.

