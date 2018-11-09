1.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 9, 2018
Highway 40 closed south of Grande Prairie

Tracy Teves
UPDATE – Following a motor vehicle collision on Highway 40, North of the Wapiti River, RCMP can advise that all lanes of travel are open.  RCMP Continue to investigate. All possible factors related to this collision are being considered, and the collision remains under investigation.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B – Rural RCMP and emergency services are currently on scene at a serious collision.

The collision took place in the area of Highway 40, directly north of the Wapiti River. All lanes of traffic are currently closed.

RCMP are advising motorists travelling in the area to expect delays as all lanes of travel are closed.  Please consider choosing an alternate route.

No further details are available at this time.

