Holiday CounterAttack road checks start this weekend

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC is kicking off this weekend with road checks set up across the province for the CounterAttack campaign.

The annual CounterAttack campaign is in association with ICBC, local governments, and police.

The campaign is to remind drivers to plan ahead and make smart decisions to get home safely this holiday season.

ICBC says Impaired driving remains a leading cause of fatal car crashes, with an average of 68 lives lost every year in B.C. Police across the province will be setting up road checks to keep impaired drivers off our roads throughout December.

For more than 40 years, ICBC has supported impaired driving education campaigns, and funded CounterAttack enhanced police enforcement. ICBC also provides free special event permit kits for businesses, sports facilities and community groups to promote the get home safe message.

The CounterAttack campaign is taking place on roads across B.C. during the holiday season from November 30 until January.

For more information, you can visit icbc.com