Holiday Sing Along Concert a kick off to the Festive Season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Traditional and not so Traditional holiday songs will be performed Saturday, December 1, 2018, from 1-3pm at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Join the Northern Lights Youth Choir FSJ and the Northern Winds Community Band for an afternoon of vocal and instrumental fun with a special guest appearance from T-Rex. The performance takes place just before the start of the Santa Parade and is a great opportunity to kick off this holiday season.

The Holiday Sing-along is a celebration of two community groups coming together. The NLYCFSJ is a two-part children’s choir with members ranging from the ages 5-18 years. The NWCB is a Concert band made up of woodwinds, brass and percussion section.

- Advertisement -

Both groups are not-for-profit and this evening’s Fundraiser is to help fund these programs throughout the year. Fundraising help keep membership fees lower to keep these groups more accessible to families, purchase music and to host out of town clinicians.

The last song of the performance, the grand finale, is a collaboration between the choir and the band. The audience will be asked to participate and sing along.

The concert is just before the Santa Parade and there will be Hot Chocolate served in the Lobby in preparation for exiting the Cultural Centre to go outside and watch the Santa parade.

This is a family-friendly event and tickets can be purchased HERE