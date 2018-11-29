0 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 29, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Home News Holiday Sing Along Concert a kick off to the Festive Season
News

Holiday Sing Along Concert a kick off to the Festive Season

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Traditional and not so Traditional holiday songs will be performed Saturday, December 1, 2018, from 1-3pm at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Join the Northern Lights Youth Choir FSJ and the Northern Winds Community Band for an afternoon of vocal and instrumental fun with a special guest appearance from T-Rex. The performance takes place just before the start of the Santa Parade and is a great opportunity to kick off this holiday season.

The Holiday Sing-along is a celebration of two community groups coming together. The NLYCFSJ is a two-part children’s choir with members ranging from the ages 5-18 years. The NWCB is a Concert band made up of woodwinds, brass and percussion section.

- Advertisement -

Both groups are not-for-profit and this evening’s Fundraiser is to help fund these programs throughout the year.  Fundraising help keep membership fees lower to keep these groups more accessible to families, purchase music and to host out of town clinicians.

The last song of the performance, the grand finale, is a collaboration between the choir and the band.  The audience will be asked to participate and sing along.

The concert is just before the Santa Parade and there will be Hot Chocolate served in the Lobby in preparation for exiting the Cultural Centre to go outside and watch the Santa parade.

This is a family-friendly event and tickets can be purchased HERE

 

 

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleBonterra Energy slashes monthly dividend to a penny due to low oil prices

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Bonterra Energy slashes monthly dividend to a penny due to low oil prices

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Bonterra Energy Corp. is slashing its monthly dividend to a penny per share due to the drop...
Read more
News

School Buses cancelled in School District 60 & 59

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has cancelled bus service for Thursday, November 29. Poor secondary road conditions...
Read more
Energy News

Jason Kenney says he will work with Premier Rachel Notley on oil-price differential

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says it's time to take immediate action on the oil-price differential before...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Winter Birds, Book Launch and Signing

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- Peace Gallery North is hosting a book launch and signing for Winter Birds, written by Diane Culling and illustrated by...

Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds,...

Fort St John Firefighters to perform Under The Mistletoe at Lido...

Chamber of Commerce hosts an evening with PETRONAS Canada

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.