Dawson Creek RCMP Detachment. File photo.
News

Home Invasion and Assault in Dawson Creek

Tracy Teves
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. -Wednesday, November 7th, 2018 at 9:05 AM Dawson Creek RCMP were notified of a victim suffering serious injuries. The adult male was found on Landry Rd in the area of Rolla near Dawson Creek and investigation has determined that the male may have been in the area for some time, possibly overnight.

RCMP are seeking information from any witnesses that may have noticed suspicious activity, vehicles, or persons on Landry Road in the Rolla subdivision northeast of Dawson Creek on or near November 6th and 7th, 2018

It is believed that this matter was targeted and police have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Thursday, November 8th, 2018 at 8:34 AM Dawson Creek RCMP were notified of a home invasion which had just occurred at a unit in the Hillcrest Motel in Pouce Coupe, BC.

When police arrived, it was determined that the victim had been assaulted and that the suspect had stolen a black Dodge dually pickup. The pickup was located later in the day abandoned on Road 201 off of Hwy 49 near the Alberta border.

Dawson Creek RCMP are seeking information from any witnesses that may have noticed suspicious activity, vehicles, or persons at the Hillcrest Motel in Pouce Coupe on November 8th, 2018, or anyone that may have observed the black Dodge dually pickup being left on Road 201 off of Hwy 49 near the Alberta border later that day.

Anyone with information on these matters is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 1-250-784-3700 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS

