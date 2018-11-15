-6.9 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 15, 2018
News

Hospital Foundation ‘Be an Angel’ Gala a huge success

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 22nd Annual FSJ Hospital Foundations ‘Be an Angel’ Gala raised over $130,000 on Saturday, November 3.

The Ralph Pomeroy Ballroom at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre was transformed into a Northern Lights themed vision.  As guests wined and dined, they were entertained with an animated reading of ‘The Cremation of Sam McGee’ an original song about the Foundation’s 25th Anniversary, a live auction and a silent auction.

Valerie Powel was the recipient of this year’s 2018 Janet Taylor Award. Powell served as a Director of the Hospital board, organized the original fundraiser for the hospital and has been a volunteer of the Hospital and Foundation for over 30 years.

The FSJ Hospital Foundation would like to thank the many guests, volunteers and sponsors that helped make this event be a great success. A special thank you is extended Tourmaline Oil Corp’s $10,000 sponsorship and Pembina Pipeline Corporation $3,000 sponsorship.

 

 

 

Tracy Teves
