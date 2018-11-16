Huskies Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – FSJ Huskies Hockey team is gearing up for their ‘Fill a Bus’ Campaign by going door to door to collect non-perishable donations on behalf of the Salvation Army.

The Huskies are gearing up for their 21st Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Fundraiser with all items going to the Salvation Army. As this is a community event, the Huskies are seeking volunteers to help with the success of this event as many hands make light work.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at the North Peace Arena on Sunday, December 2nd, 2018 before 10 am to get organized.

This event in previous years has garnered donations weighing from 20,000 – 30,000 pounds. This is an integral campaign for the Salvation Army Food Bank as these items are the foundation of stock for the coming months.

If you or a group would like to help volunteer your time email Al Karasiuk at ajkara@telus.net or visit the Flyers FB Event page HERE

Below is a video from 2017 where Hockey Canada shares the importance of this Fundraiser and the unique care we have for our community.