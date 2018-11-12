4.9 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 12, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fort St. John Huskies beat the Fairview Flyers on Sunday at the NWJHL Showcase in Clairmont. Photo by Taylor MacIntyre / Twitter
Home Sports Huskies beat Fairview Flyers 4-3
Sports

Huskies beat Fairview Flyers 4-3

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

CLAIRMONT, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies had another successful game at the NWJHL Showcase as they played the Fairview Flyers on Sunday.

Throughout the first period, there was no scoring to be made by either the Huskies or the Flyers.

Despite having no goals, the Huskies did manage to rack up four, two-minute penalties within the first period.

First Period Huskies Penalty Summary:

  • 14:46 – Alex Nimmo – two minutes for interference
  • 10:19 – Brady Marzocco – two minutes for roughing
  • 7:35 – Aiden Tegart – two minutes for hooking
  • 5:35 – Nolan Legace – two minutes for interference

The score remained at zero at the end of the first.

Advertisement

At 5:13 into the second period, things started to change for the Huskies as Brady Marzocco made a goal with a double assist from Aiden Craig-Steele and Geoff Dick. This would be the only goal made within the second frame.

In period three, gameplay was a little rough as both teams received penalties for roughing, among other misconducts.

At 3:13 into the period, Jared Winkel put one into the net with a feed from Nolan Legace and Aiden Tegart, making the score 2-0.

Advertisement

Then at 6:04 into the third, the Flyers would send the puck into the net making it 2-1.

Advertisement

Fairview would continue to make two more additional goals, setting the score at 3-2 over the Huskies.

Trailing one point behind the Flyers, the pups would not let this be as at 4:07 left in the period, during a powerplay situation, Gary Loewen made a goal with a double assist by Jared Loewen and Jared Winkel. This goal would make the score tied a 3-3.

Then with 56 seconds left on the clock, Aiden Craig-Steele would help the Huskies claim victory as he shot one into the net with an assist by Jared Loewen, making the final score 4-3 over the Flyers.

Advertisement

Up next, the Huskies will be returning home as they host the North Peace Navigators on November 17 at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 8:00 p.m.

 

 

Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – on the release of Randall Hopley
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies win over JDA Kings at NWJHL Showcase

Scott Brooks -
CLAIRMONT, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies played against the Grande Prairie JDA Kings on Saturday at the...
Read more
Sports

Flyers on fire as they beat Regals 17-2

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers were on fire Saturday night as they hosted the...
Read more
Sports

Local coaches & gymnastics organization win GymBC awards

Scott Brooks -
RICHMOND, B.C. - Chantelle Yates and Mimi Lessard, of the North Peace Gymnastics Association, were the recipients of many awards...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Huskies win over JDA Kings at NWJHL Showcase

Scott Brooks -
CLAIRMONT, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies played against the Grande Prairie JDA Kings on Saturday at the NWJHL Showcase in Clairmont, Alberta. In...

Flyers on fire as they beat Regals 17-2

Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing man travelling to Prince George

Hansen stepping down as Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.