Huskies beat Fairview Flyers 4-3

CLAIRMONT, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies had another successful game at the NWJHL Showcase as they played the Fairview Flyers on Sunday.

Throughout the first period, there was no scoring to be made by either the Huskies or the Flyers.

Despite having no goals, the Huskies did manage to rack up four, two-minute penalties within the first period.

First Period Huskies Penalty Summary:

14:46 – Alex Nimmo – two minutes for interference

10:19 – Brady Marzocco – two minutes for roughing

7:35 – Aiden Tegart – two minutes for hooking

5:35 – Nolan Legace – two minutes for interference

The score remained at zero at the end of the first.

Advertisement

At 5:13 into the second period, things started to change for the Huskies as Brady Marzocco made a goal with a double assist from Aiden Craig-Steele and Geoff Dick. This would be the only goal made within the second frame.

In period three, gameplay was a little rough as both teams received penalties for roughing, among other misconducts.

At 3:13 into the period, Jared Winkel put one into the net with a feed from Nolan Legace and Aiden Tegart, making the score 2-0.

Advertisement

Then at 6:04 into the third, the Flyers would send the puck into the net making it 2-1.

Advertisement

Fairview would continue to make two more additional goals, setting the score at 3-2 over the Huskies.

Trailing one point behind the Flyers, the pups would not let this be as at 4:07 left in the period, during a powerplay situation, Gary Loewen made a goal with a double assist by Jared Loewen and Jared Winkel. This goal would make the score tied a 3-3.

Then with 56 seconds left on the clock, Aiden Craig-Steele would help the Huskies claim victory as he shot one into the net with an assist by Jared Loewen, making the final score 4-3 over the Flyers.

Advertisement

Up next, the Huskies will be returning home as they host the North Peace Navigators on November 17 at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 8:00 p.m.