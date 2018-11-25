Huskies fall short to Kings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies fell short as they played host to the JDA Kings on Saturday at the North Peace Arena.

It was a rough start to the game, as Huskies’ Brady Marzocco was given a two-minute penalty at nine seconds into the game.

The Kings took early possession of the puck as they made attempts to score on the Huskies. Goalie Jonathan Bateman was quick to block the shots.

Eventually, the Kings did score on the pups during a power play situation at 8:27 into the period.

Then at 9:35 into the frame, Geoff Dick shot one into the net with an assist by Gary Loewen and Brady Marzocco making the score tied at one apiece.

At 6:09 left in the period, Aiden Craig-Steele scored a goal making it a 2-1 lead with a feed from Jared Loewen and Gary Loewen.

With 0.9 seconds left in the period, Aiden Tegart received a two-minute penalty, allowing the Kings to have a power play advantage into the second frame.

In period two, the Kings made a goal on the Huskies, in a power play situation, making the score tied at 2-2.

The Kings would not lighten up on the pups as at 6:33 into the frame they scored another goal making it a 3-2 lead over the Huskies.

Then at 7:02 left in the period, Jared Loewen made a goal tying the score at three apiece. Aiden Craig-Steele and Nolan Legace were on the assist in that goal.

In the third period, the Huskies attempted to break the tie but to no avail, as the Kings made a goal at 2:10 into the period on a power play making the score 4-3 over the Huskies.

Throughout the remainder of the game, the Huskies made many attempts to even the score with the Kings; even pulling the goalie as a last-ditch effort.

In the end, the Huskies fell short to the Kings 4-3.

Huskies Coach, Todd Alexander, says the Huskies were out-worked in this game.

“I think basically at the end of the day, you know there are some execution things that we’ll go over, and there are some plays that we missed, but at the end of the day, we just got out-worked.”

Up next for the Huskies, they will be on the road as they take on the Fairview Flyers on December 1 at 8:00 p.m.