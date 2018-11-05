-9.9 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 5, 2018
The FSJ Huskies hosted the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks on Saturday at the North Peace Arena. Photo by Scott Brooks
Huskies fall to Jr. Canucks 5-1

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies played a very tough game as they hosted the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks on Saturday night.

In period one, the Huskies had a hard time keeping control as the Canucks kept sending the puck down into Huskies territory.

Throughout the period, there was a lot of back-and-forth action between the Huskies and Canucks.

Later in the period, tensions started to mount as the Huskies tried to score a goal, making multiple shots on goal.

The Huskies’ Gary Loewen received two, two minute penalties within the period while the Canucks only received one penalty.

At 3:42 left in the first frame, the Canucks shot the puck past the Huskies goalie making the score 1-0. This score would remain the same for the Canucks at the end of the first.

In the second period, the Huskies once again had a difficult time keeping the Canucks away from the net.

There was some rough play throughout the period as a two minute penalty was given to Aiden Craig-Steele along with two penalties to the Canucks.

At 9:22 left in the second, the Canucks scored another goal, making the score 2-0 heading into the third.

In period three, the play was much of the same for the Huskies as it remained a back-and-forth game, with the Canucks continuing to invade the pups territory.

The Canucks managed to another goal, making it a 3-0 lead over the Huskies.

At 9:19 left in the third period, the Huskies called for a time out with hopes of scoring a goal.

Shortly thereafter, Dawson Phillips sent one into the Canucks net, making the score 3-1.

With a minute left in play, the Huskies made the decision to pull the goalie. But this tactic did not work as Dawson Creek scored into the empty net making it a lead of 4-1.

With 28 seconds left in the game, the Canucks scored another one making it a 5-1 win over the Huskies.

Todd Alexander, head coach for the Huskies, says the Canucks played very hard.

“The result wasn’t exactly what we wanted, but really I think they worked super hard on that side. They were blocking shots, they were here to battle and they were the hungrier team tonight. We just got out-worked”, said Alexander.

Up next, the Huskies will be headed on the road this weekend to take part in the NWJHL Showcase in Clairmont, A.B.

The Huskies will be going against the JDA Kings on November 10 and the Fairview Flyers on November 11.

The schedule for the NWJHL Showcase can be seen below.

NWJHL 2018 Showcase schedule. Source Facebook

 

 

Scott Brooks
