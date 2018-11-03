-6.4 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, November 3, 2018
The FSJ Huskies in action at the 2018 Junior B Alberta Hockey Provincials.
Huskies fall to Jr. Canucks in Overtime

Scott Brooks
Dawson Creek, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies played a tough game as they visited the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks on Friday.

In the first period, at 2:51 left in the period Huskies’ Aiden Craig-Steele scored a goal with an assist from Matthew Apsassin and Jared Loewen, making the score 1-0.

Then at 1:25 left in the period, in a powerplay situation the Canucks scored one on the Huskies making the score tied 1-1 at the end of the first.

In period two, it was scoreless, but there was a lot of action in the penalty boxes as each team received three penalties.

At 8:47 left in the third period, Geoff Dick, with a feed from Gary Loewen and Alex Nimmo, shot the puck into the Canucks net making the score 2-1.

The lead would not last long as the Canucks scored at 6:18 left in regulation, tying the score 2-2 at the end of the third.

In overtime, the Huskies were not able to win this game as the Canucks scored making it a 3-2 win for Dawson Creek.

The Huskies look to bounce back as they host the Canucks tonight at the North Peace Arena with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

Scott Brooks
