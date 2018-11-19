3.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 19, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Huskies had a battle for the puck during Sunday's game as they hosted the North Peace Navigators.
Home Sports Huskies fall to Navigators 7-2
Sports

Huskies fall to Navigators 7-2

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies fell to the North Peace Navigators during game two of the series at the North Peace Arena on Sunday.

After the Huskies winning Saturday, the Navigators were ready to battle.

At 1:26 into the game, the Navigators scored on the Huskies making it a 1-0 lead.

Then at 5:16 left in the period, Aiden Craig-Steele, with a double assist from Jacob Lang Alex Nimmo, scored one on the Navigators making the score tied a one apiece.

But the tie would not last as at 4:23 left in the frame, the Navigators, went on to shoot a goal into the net, making the score 2-1 heading into the second period.

Throughout the second, the Navigators would not lighten up on the Huskies as they scored another point on the pups at 5:04 in a power play situation.

But at 13 seconds after the Navigators goal, Jared Winkel responded with a shot into the net, making the score closer at 3-2. Gary Loewen and Joel Bourgeois made the assist.

Then with 46 seconds left in the period, the Navigators would go on to score another goal, making it a 4-2 lead over the Huskies.

In period three, the scoring continued for the Navigators with three more goals, finishing the game 7-2 over the Huskies.

Huskies coach, Todd Alexander, says the Huskies missed a number of chances when it came to getting a goal.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t bury on the chances that we should’ve buried on in the first 40 minutes of the hockey game and eventually that kind of caught up to us and they were definitely burying on the opportunities.”

Up next, the Huskies will be visiting the Fairview Flyers with a game on Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the pups will return home as they take on the JDA County Kings at 8:00 p.m.

Advertisement
Previous articleCall for Facebook CEO to testify at International Grand Committee continues to grow
Scott Brooks

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Trackers win over Storm 3-2

Scott Brooks -
CLAIRMONT, A.B. - The NEBC Yukon Trackers had a successful game as they played against the Grande Peace Storm...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies heading to Provincial Finals

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Senior Boys Soccer team is off to Vancouver on Wednesday to compete at...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Flyers vs Grimshaw Huskies Cancelled

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The game scheduled for Saturday between the Fort St. John Flyers and Grimshaw Huskies...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Energy News

Experts to work with energy industry on oil price solutions for...

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has appointed three experts to work with the energy industry to find ways to close an oil price gap that...

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – on the handgun ban

Local dinosaur fossil included in Provincial fossil designation vote

Ensign moves up Trinidad bid deadline; target prefers Precision Drilling offer

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.