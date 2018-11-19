Huskies fall to Navigators 7-2

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies fell to the North Peace Navigators during game two of the series at the North Peace Arena on Sunday.

After the Huskies winning Saturday, the Navigators were ready to battle.

At 1:26 into the game, the Navigators scored on the Huskies making it a 1-0 lead.

Then at 5:16 left in the period, Aiden Craig-Steele, with a double assist from Jacob Lang Alex Nimmo, scored one on the Navigators making the score tied a one apiece.

But the tie would not last as at 4:23 left in the frame, the Navigators, went on to shoot a goal into the net, making the score 2-1 heading into the second period.

Throughout the second, the Navigators would not lighten up on the Huskies as they scored another point on the pups at 5:04 in a power play situation.

But at 13 seconds after the Navigators goal, Jared Winkel responded with a shot into the net, making the score closer at 3-2. Gary Loewen and Joel Bourgeois made the assist.

Then with 46 seconds left in the period, the Navigators would go on to score another goal, making it a 4-2 lead over the Huskies.

In period three, the scoring continued for the Navigators with three more goals, finishing the game 7-2 over the Huskies.

Huskies coach, Todd Alexander, says the Huskies missed a number of chances when it came to getting a goal.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t bury on the chances that we should’ve buried on in the first 40 minutes of the hockey game and eventually that kind of caught up to us and they were definitely burying on the opportunities.”

Up next, the Huskies will be visiting the Fairview Flyers with a game on Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the pups will return home as they take on the JDA County Kings at 8:00 p.m.