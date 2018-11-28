0.7 C
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Huskies Fill the Bus Food Drive takes place December 2

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies hockey team is gearing up for their 21st ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive on December 2.

All items collected from the Food Drive will be going to the Salvation Army. This is an integral campaign for the Salvation Army Food Bank as these items are the foundation of stock for the coming months.

As this is a community event, the Huskies are seeking volunteers to help with the success of this event as many hands make light work.

If you or a group would like to volunteer your time for the Food Drive, you can contact Allen Karasiuk by email ajkara@telus.net or by phone at 250-261-9466.

Below is a video from 2017 where Hockey Canada shares the importance of this Food Drive and the unique care we have for our community.

 

Scott Brooks
