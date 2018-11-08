-20.6 C
NWJHL 2018 Showcase schedule. Source Facebook
Huskies head to Clairmont for NWJHL Showcase

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. Huskies, along with five other teams from the NWJHL, will be playing this weekend at the NWJHL Showcase in Clairmont, A.B.

The showcase will give each team the opportunity to show off their skills to prospective scouts from the BCHL, AJHL, SJHL, MJHL and various collegiate schools.

The Huskies will be going against the JDA Kings on November 10 and the Fairview Flyers on November 11.

The showcase will be taking place at the Crosslink County Sportsplex on November 10 and 11 in Clairmont, A.B.

For more schedule information, you can visit www.nwjhl.com

Previous articleEnergy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review
