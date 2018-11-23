Huskies looking to beat Fairview Flyers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road tonight as they look to beat the Fairview Flyers.

Last weekend was bitter-sweet as the Huskies faced the North Peace Navigators.

The Pups were successful in game one of the series as they beat the Navs 3-1.

In game two, it wasn’t a game the Huskies were expecting as the Navigators won the game 7-2.

The Huskies are looking for a win tonight, Friday, as they face the Flyers at the Fairview Arena. Game time is 8:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the Huskies return home as they take on the JDA Kings. That game is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.